Suspect shoots through window into Baltimore home injuring 51-year-old woman

Woman in critical condition after suspect shot into Southeast Baltimore home, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old woman remains hospitalized after police said someone shot through the window of a home in East Baltimore's Elwood Park neighborhood and wounded her early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren they heard five gunshots startling them awake around 3:30 a.m.

You can see the bullet holes and hear the concern in the voices of those who live here, including Wanda who has called the area home for more than 20 years.

"I heard it. It was loud. It woke me up out of my sleep. I said, 'Oh my God, somebody is shooting.' I didn't even get up to look out the window," Wanda said. "You're in your home most of the time that early in the morning. People are asleep, and someone comes to your door and shoots your house up. That's bad."

The end-of-group rowhome is in the 500-block of N. Clinton Street.

Detectives remained on the scene searching for hours and eventually brought out numerous bicycles, television sets, tools and computers from the home and filled a box truck with them.

Police have not commented on the seized items.

"It could happen anywhere to anybody. How would anybody know somebody was sitting there?" asked an 85-year-old neighbor who also heard the gunshots.

She declined to give her name but said she is concerned about the brazen violence.

"I am worried for my safety," she said. "You don't have to be involved in anything. It just happens. I'm afraid. Nobody's safe. Nobody's safe."

At last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

"The crime is terrible. It is getting so that you don't want to come out of your house or sit on the front porch," Wanda said.

Shae Harville, who lives across the street, told Hellgren another neighbor was shot inside a home here two years ago.

She does not feel safe.

"There's so much going on. I wouldn't let my kids play out here," Harville said.

Police have not provided a description of any suspect or suspects. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup and can remain anonymous with your tips.