Suspect charged in killing of 59-year-old woman in Annapolis shopping center

BALTIMORE -- Monet Thompson, 49, of Annapolis has been arrested and charged in the killing of 59-year-old Allison Faye McIntyre in Annapolis Thursday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Safeway in the 1700 block of Forest Drive.

Detectives said they obtained video footage of the incident that was captured by an Annapolis City transit bus parked next to McIntyre's vehicle.

According to charging documents, an African-American female, later identified as Thompson, exited a vehicle and walked over to McIntyre's gray Honda and opened the passenger door. After Thompson entered the McIntyre's vehicle, it began driving towards the entrance of the parking lot, before breaking suddenly and coming to a halt.

Thompson was then seen exiting the vehicle and placing an item inside her right leg pocket before fleeing the scene in her blue Toyota Camry.

Police said that accounts from witnesses were consistent with the video footage taken from the transit bus.

According to charging documents, detectives were already familiar with Thompson due to an ongoing investigation into a homicide that happened on September 26.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random, and that Thompson was an acquaintance of McIntyre.

"We are confident we got the right person," Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a statement. "We will continue working with the State's Attorney to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law."

Thompson faces numerous charges, including first and second degree murder and assault charges.