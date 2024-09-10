Survey asks Howard County educators, families about cellphone, device policies in schools

BALTIMORE -- Howard County's school district has launched a survey to help inform what policies could look like surrounding cellphones and other devices students use.

It's a conversation school districts nationwide are having. Locally, Anne Arundel County Public Schools went into the new school year with a new policy that tightened cellphone usage.

The Howard County school district is asking its staff, families and other community stakeholders to fill out a recently released survey.

The survey asks if personal student technology is a distraction for instruction and, should students have access to this technology.

Survey results will go to a workgroup, which is expected to give its policy recommendations in January. The survey closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20. You can find it here.

"It's become a big problem"

The Howard County Education Association, the union that represents educators in the county, are in favor of stronger cellphone and personal device policies.

HCEA's President Benjamin Schmitt said cellphone use has become a top issue for educators and many have complained.

"It's probably one of the top three issues," Schmitt said. "Whether it's students on devices when they shouldn't be, doing things inappropriately on devices, like recording stuff in the classroom, recording fights and other acts of violence, it's become a big problem."

Howard County resident Tracy Devine said her child, who attends a private school, is allowed to take a cell phone to school but isn't permitted to take it out during class.

Devine said she's fine if cellphones are kept out of the classroom, but she understands the concerns.

"Things are a lot more concerning, school shootings, violence at school, and those are things to consider," Devine said. "You have to figure out what's going to work in the parameters of your own school's concerns."