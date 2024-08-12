Anne Arundel County schools crack down on cellphone use, hope for more student productivity

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Public Schools is cracking down on cellphone use to get more productivity from students in the classroom.

Elementary and middle school students must have their phones off or in silent mode and out of sight throughout the school day, including at lunch and in hallways during transitions between classes.

High school students may use their phones during lunch but must have them off or in silent mode and out of sight at all other times, including in hallways during transitions between classes.

"I want to be clear that this is not a ban on cell phones like other districts across the country have done," said Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. "These are changes in guidelines as part of an effort to refocus precious time on instruction, which is something everyone we spoke with agreed is critically important. I have complete faith that our students, provided with the right structure, will do the right thing. However, as the Superintendent, I will not hesitate to have further conversations with the school board and the community about a total ban should that become necessary."

According to the school district, students who use cellphones outside of the guidelines will "receive progressive discipline, beginning with a warning and moving – if necessary – to the confiscation of their phone and potential other disciplinary measures."

Confiscated phones will need to be picked up by a parent or guardian.