Supreme Court declines to hear ex-Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby's perjury, fraud case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider an appeal by former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby of her perjury and mortgage fraud case.

The decision not to hear the case was shown in documents released by the Supreme Court on Monday, the first day of the high court's October Term.

Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction was overturned by a federal appeals court in July 2025. However, her perjury conviction was upheld, prompting the request for an appeal.

Mosby was convicted of mortgage fraud in February 2024 after a jury determined that she submitted a false mortgage application in 2021 as she was buying a home in Florida. She was serving as Baltimore State's Attorney at the time.

Mosby denied mortgage fraud allegations

Mosby argued that she received $5,000 as a gift from her then-husband and said she used the money to purchase property, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged that she included the $5,000 in her application to achieve a lower interest rate.

The Department of Justice argued that she did not receive a gift, but sent the money to her husband before he sent it back to her.

Following the convictions for mortgage fraud and perjury, Mosby was sentenced in May 2024 to three years of probation and one year of house arrest.

The mortgage fraud conviction was appealed shortly after her home detention ended. In overturning the conviction, the district dropped its order for her to forfeit the home.

Previous perjury conviction upheld

Mosby was found guilty of perjury in November 2023 after she allegedly lied about suffering business losses from COVID-19 to withdraw funds from her retirement account.

Court records show she used the funds to pay for vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby's conviction for perjury was upheld by the court.