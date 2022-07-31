Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.
They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.
An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
