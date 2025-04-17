Summer-like warmth coming to Maryland for part of Easter Weekend

After a frosty start in spots this morning, we'll see a nice warm-up across Maryland this afternoon. The weather turns even warmer over the upcoming Easter weekend.

Many neighborhoods near and outside the Beltway saw patchy frost on this Thursday morning as temperatures dipped into the lower to middle 30s. Frost will be a distant memory by this afternoon as plenty of sunshine helps warm our temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s. We'll see a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Excellent weather for the O's game tonight with a first pitch temperatures at 6:35 pm of 63°. With a clear sky, temperatures will gradually fall into the 50s this evening. Overnight temperatures tonight won't be as cold with lows in the middle 40s.

Good Friday will turn unseasonably warm in the afternoon as a gusty south wind increases. Expect temperatures to climb from the 40s early in the morning to near 70° by lunchtime and into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon. We'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky. Unseasonably mild air will continue Friday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and lows in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the upcoming Easter holiday weekend. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s from Baltimore City and points west. Closer to the Bay, high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, most of Saturday should stay dry.

A cold front will slowly sag south Saturday evening, which may touch of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances right now look pretty minimal.

Easter Sunday will be mainly cloudy, but is trending dry and comfortable. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s during the morning for Easter services and climb to near 70° for any outdoor brunches midday into early afternoon. The afternoon hours continue to look gray, but comfortably warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Our next chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will return late Monday as a weakening cold front approaches the area. At this early time, it doesn't appear that this front will deliver us much in the way of rain, so we will have to continue to wait for real drought relief.