Summer COVID wave: U.S. seeing slight increase in hospitalizations

BALTIMORE - The U.S. is seeing a summer COVID-19 wave.

"No one is social distancing," Margo, from Baltimore County, said. "No one is wearing masks anymore, so I am just not surprised."

The CDC said weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by more than 12 percent in the U.S. That's the largest increase we've seen since December of 2022.

In Maryland, the positivity rate is at 2 percent, and as of Monday, 122 people were in the hospital with the virus statewide.

But, a local doctor said not to panic.

"We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations but it's still much lower than what we've seen in the past," Northwest Hospital Chief of Critical Care Kinjal Sheth said. "I think we're going to see fluctuations now with COVID, where you'll have some increasing."

Dr. Sheth also said their COVID patients are coming in for other illnesses not related to COVID and then learning they have the virus once they're there.

"We are testing a lot more for it," Dr. Sheth said. "So, that way, we're gonna identify more people, but what we really care about is more of like the severity of illness, and whether that's creating a huge surge on the hospital and that does not seem to be the case."

Dr. Sheth said vaccinations and previous infections have gone a long way in protecting us from widespread infections.

He expects an updated COVID booster to come out this Fall.

"This year, you'll be getting the flu vaccine, you'll be getting the COVID vaccine and then the other third one that's just been recently for some of the elderly population as the RSV vaccine," Dr. Sheth said.

As always, the doctor said the best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to practice good hygiene and make sure you're vaccinated.