Howling winds, plummeting temperatures coming to Maryland

Monday and Tuesday are WJZ First Alert Weather Days for Maryland.

A few rain showers and much stronger winds will accompany a strong cold front Monday morning. It will sweep through the Baltimore area between now and 1 p.m.. Winds will gust between 45 and 55 mph across much of the region Monday afternoon and evening as temperatures drop through the 40s and back into the 30s. In Baltimore, the temperature will be around 58°late this morning, dropping to near 35° by 7 p.m.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties now through Tuesday morning. Winds gusts may surpass 70 MPH at mountain peaks and 60 MPH across lower elevations in these counties.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of our area. The strongest gusts could cause some tree damage. Spotty to scattered power outages are possible. The wind advisory is in effect now through the overnight hours.

Get ready for STRONGGUSTS, esp this afternoon. AM scattered showers exit before midday. Winds howl and gust 45-55 mph into the early evening. 40-45 mph gusts overnight into Tuesday with plunging temps & wind-chills. Enjoy the mild AM while it lasts! Feels like 20s by evening @wjz pic.twitter.com/JapyeZq2vk — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 29, 2025

Gusty winds continues into Tuesday. Tuesday begins with temperatures in the 20s. It'll feel like it's between 8° and 18° in most neighborhoods. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid-30s in many areas on Tuesday. Winds will continue to gust 40 to 45 mph, especially early in the morning.

New Year's Eve Forecast

We keep breeziness in the forecast for New Year's Eve on Wednesday.

Winds won't be as strong as the previous two days. But, it'll still be cold and breezy. Heading out to celebrate the arrival of the new year? Temperatures will be in the lower 30s around midnight in Baltimore.

Another blast of cold air arrives as 2026 begins. Plan on a breezy Thursday, with temperatures struggling to reach freezing. A few snow showers are possible. A generally cold and unsettled pattern continues through the first several days of the new year.