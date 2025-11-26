Strong evening winds followed by Thanksgiving cold blast in Maryland

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue through mid to late afternoon across central and eastern Maryland with highs in the middle 60s to near 70°. A strong cold front will bring a broken line of sprinkles and gusty showers to the are between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Measurable rainfall isn't likely with the front, but a drastic temperature drop and gusty winds will be quite dramatic mid to late this evening.

Spring-like feel in Maryland ahead of arctic blast Wednesday

Early morning low clouds and fog are lifting across central and eastern Maryland. Skies will continue to partially clear now through mid-afternoon. This will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to near 70°. Expect a breeze out of the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

A broken line of sprinkles and showers will cross the area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. These sprinkles and showers will last anywhere between 5 and 15 minutes. Strong gusty winds will follow this batch of showers, which will help bring much colder air down into the area late tonight.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s, but gusty winds will continue to impact the region overnight with wind-chills down to around 30°.

Winter-like cold in Baltimore Thanksgiving into Black Friday

Gusty, cold winds will be the big story across Maryland on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Thanksgiving Day morning, with wind-chills even colder - a stark contrast from Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day looks cold for the entire day with partly sunny weather. Highs will only top out in the mid-40s with gusty winds out of the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Wind-chills will not reach any higher than the mid to upper 30s.

The Ravens game Thanksgiving evening will feature January-like cold with temperatures in the lower 30s with numbing wind gusts and wind-chills in the 20s.

The cold and breeziness continues Black Friday: Friday morning wind chills for some will dip into the teens and 20s. Even with sunshine in the forecast Friday, temperatures in some neighborhoods may not reach 40°.

Rain returns to Maryland Sunday

The final weekend of November starts quiet but may end on a wet note. Temperatures both days will max out in the 40s.

Saturday looks brisk, bright and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds increase late Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday also brings the chance of some rain back to Maryland, especially later in the day. We've tagged Sunday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for Sunday given that it's another high-impact travel day across Maryland as people return from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Winter weather possible in Maryland early next week

While Monday looks nice and quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, the weather could get interesting Monday night into next Tuesday as a wave of low pressure moves in our direction from the southwest.

The track and strength of this area of low pressure will be critical in determining how much rain, ice, and/or snow will be possible across central and eastern Maryland. Right now, computer models disagree with the exact track, therefore a wide variety of outcomes are possible.

At this time, the chance of winter weather is great enough that the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Tuesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day. Please check back with our team through the holiday weekend as details about the storm and its possible impacts become more clear.