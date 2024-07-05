String of robberies in Southeast Baltimore under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A string of burglaries targeting small businesses in Southeast Baltimore over the last week remain under investigation.

WJZ has confirmed at least 8 businesses in Canton and Upper Fells Point, ranging from bars to a barbershop to a game store, have reported break-ins or the attempt to do so.

Business owners, managers and employees share similar explanations of what happened during the overnight hours that include masked suspects busting through a door to steal cash on site from registers and other property.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers have increased patrols in the area and handed out flyers with theft prevention tips following what was described as a "notable increase" of these types of break-ins.

"We try to serve the community as much as we can, and for it just to be taken advantage of was really frustrating," Cole Webster said.

Webster is an employee of a business that was targeted off of Fleet Street.

Just two days prior, Webster said a suspect also attempted to break in to his home in Upper Fells by trying to kick in the front door.

"Where am I safe?," Webster said. "I get an alert on my doorbell camera that somebody was standing outside of my house. In a split second, I can either decide whether I needed to defend my home or run for my protection."

Webster said after making loud noises from inside the home and triggering the alarm, the would-be burglar ran off.

But said after a call to 911, it took police about 6 hours to respond.

"And then to get a call row days later that my own job was broken into was affirming that the police presence in Upper Fells is pretty minimal," Webster said.

BPD said the burglary investigations are going and so far, no arrests have been made.

"I just want all the leadership to really step up and make lifestyle crimes one of the top priorities because it's driving everybody away," Webster said. "I love Baltimore, I love this neighborhood, but I am choosing for my safety to leave."