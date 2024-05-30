Stray dog Brownie, who "brought a lot of people together," mourned by Anne Arundel community

BALTIMORE - A stray dog who Anne Arundel County residents say "brought a lot of people together" died last week.

He had a "very kind and loving demeanor," according to those who took care of him.

Brownie the dog was located in 2016 living in a vacant lot, think and covered in ticks, in Glen Burnie.

Jamie Theirer started feeding him every morning on her way to work. Then, another neighbor, Joan Eisenhardt, fed the dog in the evenings. That's how they met.

"I didn't think he would get in my car and he didn't," Theirer said. "So I just picked the ticks off him and got flea medicine on him."

Bonding over love of Brownie

The two neighbors have been friends ever since meeting Brownie.

"He had a very kind and loving demeanor and just wagged his tail every time he saw me," Theirer said. "Brownie brought a lot of people together."

Theirer and Eisenhardt named him Brownie and began coordinating meals.

"He liked the canned dry food," Theirer said.

"And then Monday night was chicken night," added Eisenhardt.

Neighborhood pitches in

The two strangers were bonded by their love for a stray dog, and eventually, the whole neighborhood started pitching in.

They raised money for a bigger dog house in the shade.

"We call that his winter home and we call that his summer cottage," Theirer said.

"He brought joy to all who knew him"

People tried to take Brownie to a shelter or a vet but not even animal control could catch him.

The only people he trusted were Eisenhardt and Theirer.

"If I got depressed, I would just come here and talk to him," Eisenhardt said. "He would listen to me."

Besides, he was already home. It was like he belonged to the whole neighborhood.

"He brought joy to all who knew him," Theirer said.

People would drive by just to say hello.

"The bus driver told me, we come this way because they want to see the dog," Eisenhardt said.

It went on like that for years, until last week, when Brownie, in his old age, laid down behind his dog house with the toys his neighbors brought him and died.

"Brownie died on the lot he loved," Eisenhardt said.

"Brownie, we thank you for bringing us all together and all the wonderful friendships and we love you and we'll miss you," Theirer said.

Brownie touched a lot of lives. Now his closest friends have come to say farewell.

"He was loved and I hope he died knowing he was loved," Eisenhardt said.

More than 100 people are expected to attend a candlelight vigil in honor of Brownie on Thursday.