Heavy rain, wind sweep into Maryland Wednesday night

Under increasing clouds, spotty light rain showers and patchy drizzle are possible through Wednesday afternoon. A storm system approaches Maryland this evening and will exit our area midday Thursday, following a round of wet and windy weather.

Spotty rain continues across central Maryland this afternoon

Temperatures slowly warm into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon as clouds stream in. Areas of drizzle and spotty light rain showers are in the forecast through the evening commute. Rain remains light and shouldn't slow down the evening drive.

Wet weather becomes more widespread as temperatures settle back into the upper 40s and lower 50s after sunset.

Heavy rain, gusty winds arrive early Thursday

The day begins with widespread steady rain and embedded downpours. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Impact to the morning commute are expected.

Heavy rain is possible through the morning drive. Plan extra time into your morning routine as it may be slow-going across the area. Rainfall totals will average between 1 and 2 inches across central Maryland. A couple spots could receive 3" of rain between Wednesday evening and early Thursday afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 50 MPH across the state. It'll be windiest over the open waters of the bay, as well as at the beaches. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 MPH across the entire metro early Thursday morning, on through midday. Spotty power outages are possible. Limbs and unhealthy trees could also come down where the strongest gusts occur.

A couple severe storms are possible. But, the risk remains low.

Temperatures warm through the 50s and will top-out in the 60s Thursday afternoon as our forecast dries out.

Pleasant weather prevails on Halloween

The forecast improves just in time for Halloween on Friday.

Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a gusty breeze and lots of sunshine. Winds will gust stronger than 30 MPH in spots through Friday afternoon.

Calmer conditions arrive by sunset as temperatures cool back through the 50s and into the 40s in many communities by 10 p.m. Chilly, pleasant and dry weather continues through the rest of the weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter