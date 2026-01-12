Baltimore man arrested after allegedly stealing, selling 7 puppies in Maryland

A Baltimore man is facing charges after he allegedly stole seven puppies from a home in Maryland and sold them outside a mall, according to Aberdeen Police.

Officers said a suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Kahili Hines, stole the puppies during a burglary in the 100 block of North Post Road on Nov. 15, 2025.

28-year-old Kahili Hines of Baltimore is accused of stealing seven puppies from a home in Maryland and selling them outside a mall.

The victim told police that seven Shih Tzu/Yorkie puppies had been taken.

On Dec. 16, 2025, Hines was identified and arrested. He told police that he sold the puppies at Arundel Mills Mall while carrying them around in a wagon. Police have not yet confirmed this.

Aberdeen Police are asking for information about the puppies' whereabouts, but clarified that they do not wish to remove them from their homes.

According to police, the puppies were sold in November or December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lightner of the Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121, option 2, or clightner@aberdeenmd.gov.

Stolen dog investigations in Maryland

This is not the first time a dog has been stolen in Maryland.

In September 2025, a Baltimore woman was reunited with her 15-year-old Yorkshire Terrier after the dog was stolen along with her car.

The victim, De Richelieu, said she was in the parking lot of the Columbia Crossing Plaza recharging her car battery when the car was taken with her dog inside. Howard County police found the car and the dog shortly after the reported theft.

In October 2022, three dogs were stolen at gunpoint after the victims attempted to sell the dogs in a parking lot in Laurel.