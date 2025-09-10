Maryland woman reunites with dog after car was stolen from parking lot

Maryland woman reunited with dog after it was stolen in car

A Baltimore woman is relieved after she was reunited with her 15-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Teddy, who was stolen while in her car at a parking lot in Howard County.

Londyn Smith De Richelieu called WJZ late Tuesday night, distraught over her dog being stolen on Tuesday.

WJZ was the only news station at the Howard County Animal Shelter on Wednesday when De Richelieu got her dog back.

"He's been there with me through my toughest of times, through my losses, my gains," De Richelieu said.

De Richelieu said she was at a shopping plaza recharging her dead car battery after getting a jump on Tuesday when her car was taken with her precious dog inside.

She told WJZ that her new Maserati was parked in the Columbia Crossing Plaza parking lot. She said she left her car running after she had her battery jumped. She left the car on to recharge but locked it with Teddy inside and ran into a store.

"I made the decision to let the car charge and that I would lock it, which I did," De Richelieu said. "When it's locked [while running], …it's just like if you press the remote start. It will not allow you to take the car."

Car and dog located

De Richelieu said when she came out of the store, she looked for her car, and it was gone, as well as her dog.

"My main concern was Teddy, like I was looking around to see if they maybe put them on the ground," De Richelieu said.

Howard County Police said the car and the dog were located shortly after they were reported stolen.

De Richelieu said she hopes the stores release the security video soon to help police identify the thief.

"They [the officers] don't have access to the cameras yet," De Richelieu said. "Some of these locations that are private entities need to be able to quickly respond to police."

De Richelieu says Howard County Police tell her officers are still searching for the person responsible.