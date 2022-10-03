Three dogs stolen at gunpoint while victims forced to apartment basement in Laurel

BALTIMORE -- Three dogs were stolen at gunpoint Sunday evening during a meet-up in a parking lot in Anne Arundel County.

Police said people attempted to sell dogs to three people in the 200 block of Ertter Drive in Laurel.

That's when two of the suspects showed a gun, took the victims to the exterior entrance of their basement floor apartment.

They took off with two adult dogs and a puppy.

The suspects took off in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows driven by a white femaie.

Police are searching for two Black males, armed with guns, and the female operating a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.