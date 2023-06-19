Stolen Hyundai used in drive-by shooting in Severn, police say

BALTIMORE -- A stolen Hyundai was used in a drive-by shooting in Severn that left a person injured Saturday night, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the area of Marlton Court and Stillmeadow Drive, where they found a large group of people along with five cars and five houses struck by gunfire.

A 2017 Hyundai was found crashed into a wooded area, which police learned had been stolen earlier that day.

Investigators believe the Hyundai drove into the area before the occupants of the car opened fire on a group of people in the area. People in the group allegedly fired back at the vehicle.

A shooting victim found by officers in the area was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been the target of an explosion of car thefts using methods popularized on social media. The cars lack some of the basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles, which has led cities across the U.S., including Baltimore, to sue the manufacturers for a steep increase in car thefts.

Hours before the shooting, Anne Arundel County officers arrested a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl after they were found in a 2019 Hyundai that had been stolen. Officers found a loaded black semi-automatic handgun in the car, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.