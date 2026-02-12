$16,000 of stolen beauty products recovered from Maryland retail theft ring, police say

Detectives recovered more than 800 stolen items estimated at roughly $16,000 in connection with a retail theft ring in Carroll County.

Several people were arrested for alleged stealing cosmetic and beauty products from multiple stores.

Hampstead Police said they got a call about a retail theft at a CVS Pharmacy on Hanover Pike January 8. The crime involved three women who stole cosmetic and beauty products.

Investigators learned these women were responsible for nine retail thefts across the county that same day. Officials say they hit Dollar General and Walgreens too, stealing cosmetic and beauty-related items.

Authorities later identified the three as part of an organized retail theft ring which operated across the region. Last week, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office helped Hampstead Police arrest several people, including two women connected to the Carroll County thefts, at two homes in West Baltimore.

"It's pretty quiet up here"

Some Carroll County neighbors said it's odd to hear about any theft in the county, let alone the CVS on Hanover Pike.

"It's a little alarming," said Mark, a Carroll County resident. "I can't say I'm 100% shocked. It is a little surprising in Carroll County."

"If three women can steal that much I think those products are way overpriced," said Gary Enciso, another resident.

Mark said he's happy officials tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

"That's good, I'm glad," he said. "I hope they got the right people. I hope they get what they deserve."

Neighbors have no concerns over safety. However, they hope a crime of this nature doesn't happen again in their area.