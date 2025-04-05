Dispute between dining service employees ends in stabbing at Stevenson University

A man was hospitalized on Thursday after an altercation between dining service employees at Stevenson University, a private college located in Baltimore County.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress around 5:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Boulevard Circle.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body. Officers then discovered that the incident was both an assault and the destruction of property to a vehicle on campus.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

According to police, the incident was an isolated dispute between employees of the University's dining provider, Sodexo. Those individuals have now been banned from returning to Stevenson University.

Police said there are no ongoing threats to the community, and no students were involved in the incident.

Crime in Baltimore County

In the past year, crime has been declining in Baltimore County, police data shows.

In 2023, there were 61,154 criminal offenses reported and 58,561 criminal offenses were reported in 2024.

Most of those crimes were categorized as thefts, assaults or fraud offenses. Between January 2024 and January 2025, there were 16,782 assault offenses reported in the county, according to data from police. During that time, there were also 665 weapons violations reported.