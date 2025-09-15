Stephen Curry, Jordan Spieth help unveil renovated weight room at Baltimore high school

Pro basketball champion Stephen Curry and pro golf champion Jordan Spieth visited Baltimore on Monday to help unveil the newly renovated weight room at Carver Vocational Technical High School.

It was part of the 21st annual "Armour Day," with Under Armour employees giving back to the brand's home city of Baltimore.

Under Armour partnered with Impact Fitness Foundation for the $250,000 project by transforming the old gym into a 2,500-square-foot weight room, filled with state-of-the-art equipment.

"You can tell just literally having this space where they can look forward to something every day, it matters," said Curry, a four-time NBA champion for the Golden State Warriors.

"They were stoked," added Spieth, a three-time major winner and 2015 FedEx Cup winner. "It looks like they're going to use it and it's going to be really good for the school."

This was one of several Under Armour volunteer activities throughout the city on Monday.

UA Teammate volunteers also provided facilities improvements and student engagement at four Baltimore City Public High Schools: REACH/Lake Clifton, ACCE, City Neighbors, and Reginald F. Lewis.

Empowering young athletes

The purpose of "Armour Day" is to empower young athletes to reach their full potential. Meanwhile, meeting Curry and Spieth showed them what's possible if they stay dedicated.

"One interaction, one smile, one handshake, one picture, whatever it is, could keep a kid motivated in the sense of them understanding that they're good enough, that they're talented," Curry said.

"They should feel loved, they should feel supported, and hopefully, inspired to go put in that work and just get better as humans," Spieth said.

The new gym is more than just a place for the students to lift weights. It's a symbol of belief in their future.

The students will also be carrying this motivation for years to come.

"The kids will be able to tell this story for a long time, and hopefully that goes a long way," Curry said.

"Under Armour really is of Baltimore," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "They are our strongest partner, especially when it comes to dealing with our youth and student athletes."