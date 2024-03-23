State Police investigate two-vehicle crash that killed 1, hospitalized 2 in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE- State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed 1 passenger and hospitalized 2 people in Baltimore County Saturday morning.

#TrafficAlert Two lanes of the outer loop of I-695 at Wilkins Avenue are closed following a two-vehicle crash. Expect delays. Follow https://t.co/2ZO0eKCuel for updated traffic conditions. — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 23, 2024

Troopers responded to the area of the outer loop I-695 near the Wilkens Avenue exit for a two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m., according to a release. No injuries were reported and two truck operators were on their way to help remove the vehicles.

A preliminary investigation states, troopers left the scene to investigate a separate single-vehicle crash on the inner loop in the same area. While investigating the crash on the inner loop, State police received an alert around 8:30 a.m. that while the tow truck was on scene with the initial outer loop crash, a minivan spun out and struck the tow truck.

State Police say, the passenger of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The drivers of the minivan and tow truck were transported to an area hospital.

The outer loop of I-695 at Wilkins Avenue remains partially closed.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the initial cause of the crash.