St. Vincent de Paul helps homeless young adults find places to live, security

BALTIMORE -- A network of people dedicates their time to helping young adults without housing secure a place to call their own and become self-sufficient.

This assistance is made possible through Promise Housing—a program through St. Vincent de Paul.

Ahead of Equinox, the voluntary organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, which will take place on Saturday, WJZ is highlighting the organization's mission to end homelessness in the Baltimore area.

There are two different services available to people between the ages of 18 and 24.

There is the permanent support of house program, which "includes our youth who have a documented disability and who have chronic homelessness," St. Vincent De Paul Division Director of Homelessness Penny Gibson said.

The second program is for rapid rehousing aimed at short-term rental assistance for youth who can eventually afford to pay market price rent after assistance ends.

For about a year now, Isaiah Green has been part of the Promise Housing program.

"It's definitely life-changing," Green said.

The 23-year-old man said when he returned home from the military, he found himself unable to pay bills or find secure housing.

So he would "couch surf" at different family member's homes but did not have a secure place to call his own until he was connected with St. Vincent De Paul.

"Being homeless, it is a process to take in because of the fact that you always don't know your next move," Green said. "You always don't know how to get through situations and how to get resources."

Assistance comes in other forms outside of finding affordable housing.

This includes furnishing the residence of the person in need, Gibson said. It may also mean providing them with bus passes, work clothing and paying for class courses, she said.

Additionally, St. Vincent De Paul helps with childhood learning, employment services and ensuring those in need have access to meals.

