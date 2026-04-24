Baltimore crews and leaders address illegal dumping, potholes during clean-up effort

Spring cleaning is now underway across Baltimore as city leaders work to keep the city clean and hold people accountable for illegal dumping.

During the "90-Day Sprint," Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) and Department of Transportation (DOT) are focusing on cleaning up trash, paving roads and fixing potholes.

Friday's effort comes a day before the mayor's annual Spring Cleanup and Day of Service on Saturday, April 25.

Mayor efforts spring cleanup

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said it's going to take everyone, neighbors included, to help make the city clean for the summer.

"They took the effort to take it into the woods and dump it into the woods," the mayor said as crews tackled illegal dumping Friday. "That's just crazy."

DPW crews were joined by Mayor Scott in Park Heights and the Oliver neighborhoods as they tried to clean up dumped items.

The "90-Day Sprint" challenges DPW and DOT crews to clean up trash, remove graffiti, pave roads and fill potholes.

In Park Heights, crews found items dumped in the woods behind a business.

"This is ridiculous," said Baltimore City Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton. "This is a business right here. That's really kind of causing a problem. You can see that this business owner respects the community."

Spending on clean-ups

The city spends about $10 million each year to clean up private properties, which the mayor said could be going toward other projects.

"But no, we're spending that money cleaning up people's property because people are trifling," Mayor Scott said.

The "90-Day Sprint" is not just about making the city cleaner, but about promoting homeownership for long-time neighbors whose communities have been neglected before.

Barbara Burtess has lived in her home since 1986, and said she's grateful to see the items that were dumped behind her home cleared out.

"Now to see this, I am so happy," she said. "I appreciated it."

The 2026 Spring Cleanup and Day of Service will be held on Saturday, April 25. Find more information here.