Sportsbook to open at Green Turtle in Canton

BALTIMORE -- The Green Turtle in Canton will soon offer live sports betting provided by betParx Sportsbook, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Friday.

The location received its sports wagering facility license Friday. It will be Maryland's 11th retail Sportsbook location.

The Canton Green Turtle is located at 3803 Boston Street.

Other retail Sportsbook locations include:

• Bingo World in Brooklyn Park

• Greenmount Station in Hampstead

• Hllywood Casino in Perryville

• Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore

• Live! Casino in Hanover

• Long Shot's in Frederick

• Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field in Landover

• MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill

• Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin

• Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County