Watch CBS News
Local News

Sportsbook to open at Green Turtle in Canton

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday afternoon news roundup: September 1, 2023
Your Friday afternoon news roundup: September 1, 2023 02:36

BALTIMORE -- The Green Turtle in Canton will soon offer live sports betting provided by betParx Sportsbook, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Friday.

The location received its sports wagering facility license Friday.  It will be Maryland's 11th retail Sportsbook location.

The Canton Green Turtle is located at 3803 Boston Street.

Other retail Sportsbook locations include:

• Bingo World in Brooklyn Park
• Greenmount Station in Hampstead
• Hllywood Casino in Perryville
• Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore
• Live! Casino in Hanover
• Long Shot's in Frederick
• Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field in Landover
• MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill
• Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin
• Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 2:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.