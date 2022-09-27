Southwest Airlines attendants protest outside BWI Airport

BALTIMORE -- Flight attendants for Southwest Airlines picketed Tuesday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in a nationwide call for a new union contract.

The employees are members of TWU Local 556, the union of Southwest Airlines flight attendants made up of over 18,000 workers. They are demanding better pay, safety on the job and improved quality of life through a new contract.

The flight attendants, off-duty but in uniform, held picket signs and chanted for change alongside supporters.

The attendants are protesting because the union's collective bargaining agreement with the company became amendable almost four years ago, but according to the union, the airline has made "an overwhelming number of delays" in updating the agreement.

Pay for all time worked, control over personal schedules and access to food and a safe place to rest when traveling on the job are part of their demands. The union said a lack of hot food and sometimes hotel rooms leave workers undernourished and, allegedly, sleeping on the airport floor.

The union is also calling on the airline top provide benefits like health insurance that continues coverage when someone is injured on the job, is battling cancer or had a baby.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment