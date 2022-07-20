Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election

BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.

Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.

Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.

And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.

Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.