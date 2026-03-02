Snow and ice expected in Maryland Monday into Tuesday

Happy Monday, Maryland!

It was a quiet start to the day but wintry weather is on the way this afternoon and tonight. Snow and ice are expected in the Baltimore area and beyond.

Milder air will build in for the mid and late week.

Winter weather returns

After a quiet start Monday, the First Alert Weather team is tracking a round of afternoon snow showers. This round of snow moves from west to east. In the Baltimore area, snow is expected to continue into the evening commute.

There will be a lull in the snow for northern areas of Maryland this evening before another round of snow moves in. A winter weather advisory goes into effect for areas north and west of Baltimore starting at 10 pm Monday for this round of winter weather into Tuesday morning. This secondary bout of snow will change to freezing rain early Tuesday morning. Up to two inches of snow is expected around the state.

Freezing rain/ice continues from before daybreak into the Tuesday morning rush hour. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected. That may not sound like a lot but even a light glaze can be highly dangerous. If you are able to delay travel Tuesday morning until temperatures warm enough for the change to plain rain, consider doing so.

Spring-like temperatures this week

Once we see the change from freezing rain to plain rain, that's the only type of precipitation that we are forecasting for the week ahead. Warmer air will build in starting on Tuesday. Highs will peak in the 40s.

After a few morning showers, Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid- to upper 50s. Thursday through Sunday will start in the 40s and 50s with afternoons approaching 70°. Cloud cover and shower chances may keep some neighborhoods cooler.