The Baltimore Orioles culminated an exhilarating home-opener celebration at Camden Yards with an 8-5 win over American League East rival Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Here's a look at some of the sights from the Yard:

The Baltimore Orioles culminated an exhilarating home opener at Camden Yards with an 8-5 win over American League East rival Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Fireworks explode as "The Star-Spangled Banner" is performed before an opening-day baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

A Baltimore Orioles fan takes a photo of the field before an opening-day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

A Baltimore Orioles watches the field before an opening-day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

Members of the Baltimore Orioles field crew unroll an orange carpet before an opening-day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

Members of the Baltimore Orioles field crew prepare the dirt before an opening-day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP