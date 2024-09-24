Slain Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere's legacy lives on through conference she inspired

BALTIMORE -- The legacy of murdered Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere is living on at a conference in Fells Point by the company she founded.

EcoMap Technologies, the company LaPere co-founded, is hosting tech leaders from around the world for a two-day conference to learn about entrepreneurship and data intelligence. The conference was inspired by LaPere's passion and drive.

"SuperConnect: The Future of Ecosystem Building" focuses on using data, artificial intelligence and networking to grow personal and business ecosystems.

LaPere was killed in her apartment building in Mount Vernon in September 2023. She was found beaten and strangled on the roof of her apartment building last year after she was reported missing. Her killer, Jason Billingsley, pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced last month to life in prison.

The legacy of murdered Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere is living on in an office space in Fells Point by the company she founded. Instagram

This conference will continue on Wednesday.

Remembering Pava LaPere

LaPere's co-workers remember her drive, confidence and connection to the world. More than that, they say this conference brought together some of LaPere's favorite things, which include networking, data intelligence and Baltimore.

"Pava was fearless," said Sherrod Davis, co-founder and CEO of EcoMap. "She loved the city, she loved this team, she loved this company and we miss her so much."

Keeping Pava's legacy alive

The goal of this two-day event is to show leaders in various industries how they can use data intelligence enhance their businesses.

LaPere came up with the idea for the company while attending Johns Hopkins University. EcoMap views the conference as keeping her legacy alive.

"After the tragedy happened last year, we really sat around and thought about, what can we do to cement Pava's legacy and what Pava believed in?" Davis said.

LaPere came up with the term "superconnect" as a tech feature for the company. Now, the term pays homage to LaPere's creative and innovative ideas.

"These kinds of things really excited her, [especially] bringing people around the community, especially around ecosystem building. I think this would be something that would be very, very meaningful to her," said Maria Ulayyet, chief of staff for EcoMap.

Empowering young entrepreneurs

At the state level, Gov. Wes Moore signed the LaPere act to empower young entrepreneurs. He served as a guest speaker at the conference, commending the company for continuing to grow in Baltimore and remembering the loss of someone he called a friend.

"Her loss was not only tragic, but it was also heartbreaking," Moore said. "A decade from now, I want every city in America to turn around and say, 'I want to have a decade like Baltimore just had.' Y'all are helping to lead the charge, but you are doing it by choice."

"We came up with this vision for a better world a more connected world and I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure we bring that vision alive," Davis said.

Moore also said he hopes Ecomap Tech can be an example for other companies on how to lead with resiliency and keep the dream of entrepreneurship alive.