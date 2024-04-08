Bill to provide start-up grants to student entrepreneurs named for slain tech CEO Pava LaPere passes

BALTIMORE - The Pava LaPere Legacy of Innovation Act passed through the Maryland General Assembly on Monday on the last day of the legislative session.

The bill provides start-up grants to student entrepreneurs in Baltimore.

It's named after slain Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere, who was killed in her Mount Vernon apartment building in September 2023,

The 26-year-old was a rising tech CEO in Baltimore where she founded EcoMap Technologies.

Jason Billingsley was charged with the murder.

"Let's empower them, let's give them programs so they can learn and make funding available so that they can create good strong communities so they can turn communities into strong communities," Caroline LaPere, Pava's mother, said.