Jason Billingsley pleads guilty in killing of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

BALTIMORE -- Jason Billingsley, the man accused of killing former Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere plead guilty to first-degree murder in a hearing Friday.

LaPere was found dead on the roof of her Mount Vernon apartment building last September. She founded EcoMap Technologies.

Billingsley plead guilty to the attack of a Baltimore couple earlier this week, which prosecutors said occurred just five days before LaPere was killed.

Court records reveal that Billingsley is a convicted felon and registered sex offender who was released on parole in October 2022.

His criminal history includes a 2009 guilty plea to first-degree assault, for which he initially received two years of supervised probation. After violating probation terms, he was convicted of second-degree assault in 2011 and served a two-year prison sentence.

Shortly after his release, Billingsley was convicted of attempted rape. He received a 30-year sentence for that crime, but a plea deal suspended all but 14 years. Due to "good time credits," he was mandatorily released after serving only nine years.

The case raised questions about the criminal justice system and early release policies, leading to legislative change. The Pava LaPere Act, which prevents those convicted of first-degree rape and most violent sex crimes from earning early release diminution credits for good behavior, was signed into law in May.