Six injured after three separate shootings overnight

BALTIMORE — A violent night in Baltimore left six people wounded, as a result of three separate shootings. One of them, a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore.

Around 11:24 p.m, police responded to the 3600 block of Potee Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:53 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a report of two walk-in shooting victims. When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the victims had been in the 3500 block of Hillen Road in Northeast Baltimore, when they were shot by an unidentified suspect.

The 19-year-old male was listed in stable condition, while the 20-year-old male's condition was listed as critical.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Just minutes later, around 12:49 a.m., a patrol officer in South Baltimore was flagged down by a citizen who advised him of a shooting victim in the area.

When police arrived, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.