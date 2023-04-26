Watch CBS News
Local News

Three injured after triple shooting in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured after a shooting occurred in South Baltimore

Around 11:24 p.m, police responded to the 3600 block of Potee Street

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Southern District detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.