Three injured after triple shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured after a shooting occurred in South Baltimore

Around 11:24 p.m, police responded to the 3600 block of Potee Street

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southern District detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.