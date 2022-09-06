Watch CBS News
Sign up for the 2022 WJZ Pro Football Challenge

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- It's that time of year to sign up for the WJZ Pro Football Challenge. You know the music. Let's get fired up.

You have to be 18 years old to be eligible to play against the gang. You have to pick the winner every regular season football game, and the winner gets a $1,000 prize.

The contest runs through the regular football season.

It's one entry per person, so no cheating!

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 2:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

