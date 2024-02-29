Watch CBS News
Sign or franchise tag? Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make on Justin Madubuike

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson claims second NFL MVP award
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson claims second NFL MVP award 01:52

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens aren't going to let defensive tackle Justin Madubuike walk out the door that easily.

Madubuike, would finished his fourth year in Baltimore, had a career season in 2023.

He racked up a team-best 13 tackles while forcing two fumbles and tallying 12 tackles for loss.

"He's a guy that has put himself in a fortuitous position by the way that he played," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "He had a great season for us. He's a valued player for us and we are hopeful we can get a long-term deal done."

DeCosta said earlier in the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that if the Ravens can't reach a deal in the next week, then they will likely designate the franchise tag on Madubuike.

The deadline is March 5 to get a deal done before placing the franchise tag on a player. Once Madubuike has the franchise tag, the two sides have until July 15 to come up with a deal, or the franchise tag will stick with him for the 2024 season.

Madubuike, under the franchise tag, would get $22.1 million for one season.  

"We are trying to get a deal done," DeCosta said. "We've had discussions with Justin."

Last season, the Ravens used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson before he signed a mega five-year, $260 million contract.

Madubuike was named to his first NFL Pro Bowl in 2023.  

He had a combined for 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

February 29, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

