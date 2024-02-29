Sign or franchise tag? Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make on Justin Madubuike

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens aren't going to let defensive tackle Justin Madubuike walk out the door that easily.

Madubuike, would finished his fourth year in Baltimore, had a career season in 2023.

He racked up a team-best 13 tackles while forcing two fumbles and tallying 12 tackles for loss.

"He's a guy that has put himself in a fortuitous position by the way that he played," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "He had a great season for us. He's a valued player for us and we are hopeful we can get a long-term deal done."

DeCosta said earlier in the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that if the Ravens can't reach a deal in the next week, then they will likely designate the franchise tag on Madubuike.

The deadline is March 5 to get a deal done before placing the franchise tag on a player. Once Madubuike has the franchise tag, the two sides have until July 15 to come up with a deal, or the franchise tag will stick with him for the 2024 season.

Madubuike, under the franchise tag, would get $22.1 million for one season.

"We are trying to get a deal done," DeCosta said. "We've had discussions with Justin."

Last season, the Ravens used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson before he signed a mega five-year, $260 million contract.

Madubuike was named to his first NFL Pro Bowl in 2023.

He had a combined for 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons.