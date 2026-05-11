Showery morning across Maryland, cool Monday weather ahead

Expect a damp morning across parts of central and southern Maryland. Partial clearing later this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the lower 60s.

Showery weather part of Monday, terrific weather Tuesday

Expect an unseasonably cool Monday ahead. Temperatures for most of the day will be in the upper 50s around around 60°. Morning and early afternoon showers will be around for central and southern Maryland. While the weather will turn damp at times, not much rainfall is expected with less than 0.10" anticipated.

Clouds will clear later this afternoon. This will allow temperatures to climb into the lower 60s. If you're headed to the Orioles vs Yankees game tonight at Camden Yards, we'll see first pitch 6:35 p.m. temperatures in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for the rest of the game.

Monday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows down into the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday's weather looks terrific. We'll see more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures start chilly Tuesday morning in the 40s, but we should see highs in the upper 60s to around 70°

Wednesday turns wet with showers and storms across Maryland

Our next weather disturbance arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday morning should start dry across Maryland, but showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower to middle 70s.

Most of the wet weather Wednesday will come after 3 p.m. There is the potential for some showers and storms for the Wednesday evening commute into Wednesday night.

Showers and storms will end before sunrise Thursday.

Seasonably mild late week, weekend warm-up on the way

Thursday looks to be a blustery and cool day across Maryland. Expect clouds to blend with some sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. There could be a stray shower Thursday, but the bulk of the day looks to be rain-free.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s.

The warmer weather will wait until the weekend to arrive. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the lower 80s for the Preakness. Sunday's temperatures will reach the middle 80s.

Early next week 90s may return to central Maryland.