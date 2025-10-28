Former nurse charged with rape involving patient at Sheppard Pratt psychiatric hospital in Baltimore County

A former nurse is facing charges after the alleged rape of a patient at Sheppard Pratt psychiatric hospital in Baltimore County, according to police.

Michael Cabanalan, 35, is charged with second-degree rape and other sex offenses after police said he had inappropriate relations with a 17-year-old who was staying at the facility.

According to charging documents, Cabanalan met the victim at Sheppard Pratt on Sep. 4. Detectives said Cabanalan asked the victim for her Instagram information and phone number.

Nurse accused of assaulting patient

Charging documents said that Cabanalan was seen on surveillance footage regularly entering the victim's room, where there were no cameras. Hospital staff reported he entered her room approximately eight times in one evening.

During multiple visits to the victim's room, Cabanalan allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the minor, according to court documents. Police said the victim has intellectual disabilities that made her unable to consent.

After the victim was discharged on Sept. 8, Cabanalan allegedly picked her up from her home in Silver Spring and drove her to his residence in Towson, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her twice, according to charging documents.

Police said the incident became known to police when the victim's mother discovered her daughter had left the house via a family tracking app, confronted her daughter, and the victim disclosed the sexual assault.

The mother then contacted CPS, which led to Sheppard Pratt and police being notified on Sept. 11.

Cabanalan was initially suspended after the allegations, before being terminated.

Baltimore County Police issued a warrant for Cabanalan on Oct. 15, and he was arrested on Oct. 21.

Sheppard Pratt issues statement

Sheppard Pratt issued a statement to WJZ saying, "The safety and well-being of those in our care is always our first priority and one that we take very seriously. When we were made aware of allegations against a former employee, we immediately reported it to law enforcement and appropriate agencies," the hospital said.

"The individual was terminated, and we have been working with the various agencies in their investigation into these allegations and will continue to collaborate with them. We are committed to a safe and therapeutic environment and continually review all procedures and safeguards to ensure the safety of those in our care remains a priority," the statement continued.