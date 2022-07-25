Shellenberger leads Leonard in Baltimore County state's attorney race

TOWSON -- Ballots are still being counted across Baltimore County, but the Democratic primary for Baltimore County state's attorney is closer than many people expected.

Incumbent Scott Shellenberger has held the seat for 16 years. Challenger Robbie Leonard was just 900 votes away from the incumbent at the week's end, but on Monday the gap had grown to about 2,000 votes in Shellenberger's favor.

Nevertheless, Leonard votes account for 49% of the voters in the area and he counts that as a major step in the right direction as a light has been shown on what he characterizes as many shortcomings.

"The current state's attorney's office has failures in the area of sexual assaults so we are hoping that no matter who wins this primary that changes are made to implement best practices, accountability, data, transparency," Leonard told WJZ. "We would like to see that no matter who wins the primary."

Shellenberger's office told WJZ they would not be commenting on the race until results are official.

We spoke to a Baltimore County voter who said she got lots of mail for both candidates. She said she voted in the race, but she acknowledged that it was challenging.

"it was a little difficult to make a decision," the woman said.

As Leonard hovers around 37,000 votes and Shellenberger pulls away with 39,000, she said, "(Leonard's) name was out there, so I'm sure he got lots of attention, but yea it's a little surprising."

Candidate James Haynes is leading the race for the Republican nomination, ahead of opponent Deborah Hill by nearly 3,000 votes.