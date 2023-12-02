Sharp Dressed Man provides suits and confidence to men during annual holiday suit giveaway

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore-based nonprofit organization, Sharp Dressed Man, invited members of the community to its annual holiday suit giveaway.

Many people showed up early to the event.

"The long line a mile long," Hector Ortiz said. "So, we were here, like, 30 minutes early."

Suites, jackets, dress shirts, ties, and shoes were given away to dozens of people.

"We know how to put clothes together and really put outfits together for people," Christopher Schafer, the founder of Sharp Dressed Man, said.

Some people believe that a change in clothes could lead to a change in their lives.

"They get suited up. They stand there and look at themselves in the mirror and it's really powerful," Schafer said. "It is really powerful just to see."

The hope is to help men who are re-entering the workforce. Sometimes the suits are used for big life events.

"If it's a meeting, a community meeting, it's church, like a dance affair, I'm going to wear it," Lynn Harris said.

If the suit feels good, then Harris says he feels good.

It's the gift that keeps on giving.

"That will be like my Christmas gift," Ortiz said. "It's a total blessing for us."