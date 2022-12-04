Sharp Dressed Man offers free suits during holiday giveaway on the Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE -- A newly fitted suit can make a man feel like he is having a transformative experience.

That's why the nonprofit, Sharp Dressed Man, opened its doors Saturday to offer free suits in a holiday giveaway at the Impact Village on the Baltimore Peninsula.

Standing in the pouring rain, crowds of people eagerly wait to step inside Sharp Dressed Man.

Every holiday season, the nonprofit hosts a free clothing giveaway offering suit jackets, pants, shirts, ties and belts.

There is a closet of countless blazers and suit jackets for the men to choose from.

When a person first walks in, someone takes their measurements and asks questions about what they would prefer. It helps men to feel like they are valued customers at a retail store.

Aaron Hernandez uses his fashion skillset to dress each man and teach them ways to stay looking sharp.

"Some are ex-military who have been in suits and know how to tie a tie," he said. "But some we are working with have never tied a tie in their life or even own a suit. So, I try to educate them on how a suit should fit, what combinations work best and how to tie a tie."

For the past 10 years, Lashelle Bynum has made sure that every man learns closet etiquette and walks out with a boost of confidence.

"I tell them when they come toward me, 'You better have all those hangers in the right direction, same direction,'" she said. "Shirts in the front, jackets in the back, coats further in the back. We wrap the ties around. And then once I drop the plastic on them and when I give them their bag of clothes, I always tell them you are now officially a sharp-dressed man."

The giveaway attracts about 300 men. But the non-profit serves about 2,000 men a year through a referral process from several work re-entry programs.

"We also dress individuals who maybe have a court appearance coming up or a graduation," Executive Director Elisa Wells said. "We've dressed men for their weddings."

With a new wrapped van in the parking lot, the non-profit plans to offer their free suits on the go starting this spring.