Sewage overflow from storms ignites health warning for Dundalk waterways

Health department urges residents to stay out of water near Dundalk parks

Sewage overflow at the Dundalk Pumping Station has led to health officials warning people to avoid recreational activities in the nearby waterways.

Strong storms on Friday caused the pumping station to lose power, which caused overflowing and a health warning for areas around Bear Creek.

A Recreational Water Quality Advisory has been issued for recreational waters in these parks:

Merritt Park

Chesterwood Park

Waters Edge Park

Sparrows Point Country Club

Turner Station Park

Fleming Park

Stansbury Park.

Signs are posted in those areas, informing visitors to avoid water, including swimming, fishing, canoeing, and other water-related activities.

"What we're looking for are these bacteria we call coliforms, and coliforms are things like E. coli, people might have heard of that," said Lucy Wilson, the Baltimore County health officer. "And so those can cause infections, those can cause gastrointestinal infections or even skin infections."

The health department will be testing the water frequently to determine its safety.

EF-1 tornado strikes Dundalk, Baltimore City

National Weather Service surveyors confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through Dundalk and parts of Baltimore City on Friday, May 16.

The tornado, which brought wind gusts of up to 110 mph, tore multiple roofs off buildings, including the Merritt Club of Canton, and portions of apartment complexes in Dundalk.

Surveyors followed the storm damage along a corridor from Federal Hill to Canton, to Brewer's Hill, Dundalk, and Sparrows Point.

"I saw it get really super dark, and I saw clouds that looked like it could have been a tornado, but I'm not a weather person, so I don't know," said Dundalk resident Dorothea Woods.

Baltimore Gas and Electric said the powerful storm impacted 74,000 customers in Central Maryland.