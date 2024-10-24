Severn double shooting prompts Anne Arundel County Police investigation

BALTIMORE -- A suspect remains at large following a double shooting in Severn Thursday evening, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD). AACPD has launched an investigation into the incident.

The shooting occurred on the 8800 block of Tomlinson Court, leaving a 39-year-old woman injured and sending a 16-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

Anne Arundel County Police say they are on the scene of a shooting in the 8200 block of Tomlinson Court in Severn. Police just told me 2 people were shot and injured (original call was for possibly 3) @wjz pic.twitter.com/GwGKSKuVsA — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 25, 2024

Police report that a large crowd of 16 people were outside in a courtyard when a fight broke out. The suspect shot multiple times into the crowd, striking the 16-year-old boy and grazing a 39-year-old woman.

Around 6:15 when police arrived, they followed a blood-stained sidewalk to find the 16-year-old bleeding out nearly a block away.

While the 39-year-old woman is stable, the 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

"This appears to be a targeted event," Lt. Aj Gardiner of Anne Arundel Police Department said.

WJZ reporter Kelsey Kushner said evidence markers littered the scene of the crime when she arrived Thursday evening.

In total, 10-17 people were involved in the altercation, according to police. It's unknown if they were all involved in the fight or trying to break it up.

"I think it's important that people step up. We have some violence on our streets stemming from the inability to solve a dispute in a more adult manner," Gardiner said.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-66155.

Anonymous tipsters can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.