Seven arrested following protest blocking I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE - Seven people were arrested after a group of protesters blocked a portion on I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County.

Maryland State Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 after a group of protesters were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. They were dressed in neon vests and held up signs.

News outlets reported that some of the demonstrators carried signs for Declare Emergency, a group that previously shut down Washington, D.C.-area highways to demand that President Joe Biden declare an emergency to address climate change.

The group tweeted that people were stopping traffic on the beltway on Indigenous People's Day and calling on the president to "end fossil fuel extraction on #Indigenous land."

Roads reopened around 11:15 a.m.

Troopers reportedly told protesters multiple times to leave, or they would be issued a criminal citation.

Those who did not comply - about seven - were arrested.

They were charged with obstructing or hindering the free passage of another in a public place or on a public conveyance and failing to obey law enforcement officer who attempts to prevent a disturbance to the public peace.

