Serval cats roaming around Baltimore to have new homes at animal sanctuary

Two wild cats found roaming around Baltimore last week will soon have a new home. One of the cats has been transported to an animal sanctuary in Alabama, according to the owner's lawyer.

The owner of the animals is former professional football player Brandon Haw, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Haw's lawyer wrote in a statement, "Mr. Haw has owned two sibling African serval cats for several years and cares deeply about them. He has treated the cats well, and they have provided great comfort to him as he struggles with his disability."

On Friday, Baltimore animal control officers captured what appeared to be a serval cat on Eutaw Place in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood. Officers then learned a second cat was loose. Officials found out the cat had returned home to its owner.

"I would have never thought that would happen," said Joseph Love, who frequents the area. "Only concerned for the kids that might be playing outside."

Haw's lawyer said Haw is working with City Animal Control and the health department to send the other cat to the same facility so they can live together in a safe environment.

"Mr. Haw regrets any distress experienced by his neighbors," Haw's lawyer wrote.

"Lap leopards"

Wild or hybrid cats have become popular on social media. Several people own them as pets, commonly known as "lap leopards."

According to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA), serval cats aren't much bigger than a medium-sized dog. BCSPCA said they're difficult to contain in a home or enclosed setting.

Serval cats roam savannahs and wetlands.