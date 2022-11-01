SEEING GOLD: Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias earns AL Gold Glove award
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles third baseman earned an American League Gold Glove at his position.
He is the first Orioles to win a Gold Glove since Manny Machado in 2015.
Urias played 98 games this season at third base with eight errors, 197 assists and helped turn 25 double plays. He had a .986 fielding percentage.
The Orioles (83-79) had a winning record for the first time since 2016.
