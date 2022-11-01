Watch CBS News
SEEING GOLD: Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias earns AL Gold Glove award

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles third baseman earned an American League Gold Glove at his position.

He is the first Orioles to win a Gold Glove since Manny Machado in 2015.

Urias played 98 games this season at third base with eight errors, 197 assists and helped turn 25 double plays. He had a .986 fielding percentage.

The Orioles (83-79) had a winning record for the first time since 2016.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 5:18 PM

