SEEING GOLD: Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias earns AL Gold Glove award

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles third baseman earned an American League Gold Glove at his position.

He is the first Orioles to win a Gold Glove since Manny Machado in 2015.

The Ramón Empire Strikes GOLD! pic.twitter.com/YFzvjYlSao — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 1, 2022

Urias played 98 games this season at third base with eight errors, 197 assists and helped turn 25 double plays. He had a .986 fielding percentage.

The Orioles (83-79) had a winning record for the first time since 2016.