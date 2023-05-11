SEED School of Maryland's 'Run Up to Juneteenth' will kick off Baltimore's AFRAM week

BALTIMORE - The SEED School of Maryland is gearing up for its second-annual "Run up to Juneteenth" 5k run/walk.

The event will be a week before AFRAM 2023, kicking off AFRAM week,

Organizers told WJZ preparations are already underway and this year will be bigger and better than last year's event.

"Juneteenth is a wonderful national holiday and we want our kids to not only understand that but to also be part of the celebration of that holiday here in Baltimore," said Katie Byram, Director of Development at SEED School.

Byram called it a privilege to host this event that will combine health and fitness while connecting communities.

"Our goal is to have 500 people down here on June 11 to kick off the AFRAM celebration," Byram said. "It's a 5k run and also a 1-mile walk."

Also, there will be a mix of activities that organizers say attendees cannot miss.

"We're going to have an incredible DJ, awesome hands-on fun for the kids, exhibitors, entrepreneurs, all Baltimore-based delicious food and beverages," said Kathy Hornig, an event planner for "Run Up to Juneteenth."

The run will take participants over the Hanover Street Bridge and make a short trek along the waterfront.

"So, this is our second annual 'Run up to Juneteenth' and we chose this location specifically because it bridges Baltimore peninsula and Cherry Hill," Byram said. "We really like the idea of Baltimore City metaphorically connected to take part in all of the scenery and to bring folks down here to see a wonderful new development taking shape."

Every step forward is meant to bring awareness to fitness while recognizing Juneteenth.

"Me being a fitness enthusiast, I'm just excited to be outside with a mass of people at such a great celebration," said Christian Varner, Director of Fitness Health Wellness at SEED School.