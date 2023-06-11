SEED School of Maryland's 5K sets the pace for Juneteenth, AFRAM week

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's citywide Juneteenth commemorations kicked off with the SEED School of Maryland's run-up to the Juneteenth 5K, promoting the importance of health, wellness and education.

"This is a perfect day to be out here but also physical fitness in our community," Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock said.

Proceeds will benefit the SEED School's college transition and success program which works to close the educational wealth gap

"Our motto is very unique, not just getting there, but getting through is the ultimate goal for the scholars of the SEED School of Maryland," said Kirk Sykes, head of the SEED School of Maryland

The family-fun event featured music, food and local vendors.

WJZ is a proud community partner of the SEED School of Maryland. Our very own Rick Ritter was on hand to cheer participants on.

It's just the start of a week of events leading to Juneteenth and AFRAM weekend, celebrating all things African American culture while pushing the next generation forward.

"Raise critical fund for the students as they go on to college," Sykes said.