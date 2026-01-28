Watch CBS News
Security worker in custody following deadly shooting at Northrop Grumman near BWI Airport

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
A contracted security worker was taken into custody following a deadly shooting on Wednesday at the Northrop Grumman facility near BWI Marshall Airport, according to police.

Officers responded to the facility in Linthicum, in Anne Arundel County, for the shooting, which police called an "isolated incident."

What is Northrop Grumman?

Northrop Grumman is an aerospace and defense company that designs and manufactures systems for aeronautics, defense, missions, and space, according to its website.

According to the General Services Administration, Northrop Grumman is the fifth-largest contractor of the U.S. federal government.

It's main headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.

