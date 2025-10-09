Watch CBS News
Local News

Second phase of I-695 Baltimore Beltway project begins

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Read Full Bio
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

The second phase of the I-695 Baltimore Beltway project will begin Sunday, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

Starting on Oct. 12, all travel lanes on the Beltway between I-83 and MD 43 will shift toward the outside shoulders to create a work zone in the median.

work-area.jpg
Baltimore Beltway New Work Area MDOT

The $184 million project is aimed at easing peak-hour congestion and enhancing safety along the Baltimore Beltway.

In mid-October, contractor crews will reset lane markings and reflective pavement markers and install temporary construction signs, according to MDOT.

The 38-mile project is slated for completion in late summer 2028.

Next project milestones

In January 2026, crews will remove the concrete barrier wall from the existing work zone south of I-70 and between I-70 and Stevenson Road  

Crews will then relocate the barrier wall to create a new work zone on eastbound I-695 (inner loop) and westbound I-695 (outer loop) from I-83 west of Towson to MD 43.

The median work is necessary to open a Part-Time Shoulder Use (PTSU) lane in both directions of I-695 between I-70 and I-83 by late summer 2027. The PTSU lane between I-83 and Lillian Holt Drive is scheduled to open by late summer 2028.

Crews will continue working on sections of I-695 between Pikesville and Towson, and between MD 43 and the Lillian Holt Drive overpass just west of I-95.

Motorists can expect off-peak, single-left-lane closures on the inner loop and outer loop of the Beltway weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, transportation officials said.

Crews may occasionally close two lanes overnight, beginning at 10 p.m. Additionally, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph during work hours.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue