Second phase of I-695 Baltimore Beltway project begins

The second phase of the I-695 Baltimore Beltway project will begin Sunday, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

Starting on Oct. 12, all travel lanes on the Beltway between I-83 and MD 43 will shift toward the outside shoulders to create a work zone in the median.

Baltimore Beltway New Work Area MDOT

The $184 million project is aimed at easing peak-hour congestion and enhancing safety along the Baltimore Beltway.

In mid-October, contractor crews will reset lane markings and reflective pavement markers and install temporary construction signs, according to MDOT.

The 38-mile project is slated for completion in late summer 2028.

Next project milestones

In January 2026, crews will remove the concrete barrier wall from the existing work zone south of I-70 and between I-70 and Stevenson Road

Crews will then relocate the barrier wall to create a new work zone on eastbound I-695 (inner loop) and westbound I-695 (outer loop) from I-83 west of Towson to MD 43.

The median work is necessary to open a Part-Time Shoulder Use (PTSU) lane in both directions of I-695 between I-70 and I-83 by late summer 2027. The PTSU lane between I-83 and Lillian Holt Drive is scheduled to open by late summer 2028.

Crews will continue working on sections of I-695 between Pikesville and Towson, and between MD 43 and the Lillian Holt Drive overpass just west of I-95.

Motorists can expect off-peak, single-left-lane closures on the inner loop and outer loop of the Beltway weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, transportation officials said.

Crews may occasionally close two lanes overnight, beginning at 10 p.m. Additionally, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph during work hours.