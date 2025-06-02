Baltimore County schools test cellphone restrictions to curb classroom distractions

Seventeen Baltimore County public schools are taking part in a pilot program aimed at teaching responsible cellphone use and limiting distractions in the classroom.

The program limits phone access during class time to reduce distractions and help students stay focused, while allowing teachers to reclaim instructional time. Once class starts, the devices are tucked away in pouches.

"I will admit, I was a little nervous at the start of the school year, not knowing how it was going to unfold," said Sparrows Point High School Principal Emily Caster.

The pilot program results will inform a new systemwide digital-use policy being developed this summer. It will go into effect next school year as Baltimore County schools join a nationwide movement to help children focus in the classroom.

Getting used to the cellphone pilot program

Teachers and students were at first skeptical of the cellphone policy.

"At first, the kids didn't really enjoy it," said Jennifer Bodis, a teacher at Sparrows Point High School. "You know, it's a change. They didn't love it."

Some students admitted that the adjustment was challenging.

"Oh my God, my phone is getting blown up, I can hear the text messages ringing in my brain," said Kayla Rachuba, a rising 10th grader.

"It was very inconvenient because all of my friends had left," said Ava Green, a rising senior. "So I couldn't really be on my phone. All my friends are in college now."

Routines eventually formed. Students socialize briefly before class, then store their phones when the bell rings.

"In the first five minutes, you can socialize, but as soon as the bell rings, you should put your phone up in the pouches and class just starts," said Chloe Bloom, a rising 11th grader.

Change in classroom culture

The cellphone restriction has been profound for the teachers.

"On the most basic level, it just returns the focus to teaching and learning," Caster said.

Bodis said that classroom culture has changed.

"My class used to be very, very noisy," she said. "Then there was a time when you didn't hear the kids, and now the noise is back. It's good noise. It's productive noise."

Spanish teacher Ashley Dauses noticed that the cellphone policy adds more to the students' social aspect, along with academic improvement.

"It's really built up this sense of interpersonal communication skills," Dauses said. "And it's going to take them far in life."

Results are showing

While teachers appreciate the newfound focus, students are also starting to see results.

"Look at all the missing assignments you don't have this quarter," Bodis said. "They've seen the benefit in that, and that's been great."

Green said her academic performance improved.

"My GPA actually got much better," she said. "I applied for more college classes. So I'm more focused on my college now, instead of on my phone worrying about Twitter."